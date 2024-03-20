Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.08

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.08 and last traded at $49.08, with a volume of 13273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.97.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $911.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 408.1% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.