Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Sets New 1-Year High at $434.47

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $434.47 and last traded at $433.38, with a volume of 142654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $433.36.

RACE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.48. The firm has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.12, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,488,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,991,000 after acquiring an additional 46,938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 39.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,275,000 after buying an additional 484,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $572,523,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ferrari by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,635,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,356,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,466,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,962,000 after acquiring an additional 284,169 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

