Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.2% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $51,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 401,899 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $44,237,000 after purchasing an additional 112,211 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 237,501 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,142,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 98,003 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 62,022 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ABT traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.50. 8,314,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,604,737. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.03. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $114,115.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,895,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,435 shares of company stock worth $6,451,298 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.