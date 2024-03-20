Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,089 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.8% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $80,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded down $2.07 on Wednesday, hitting $154.55. 8,436,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,965,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

