Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $60.27 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the quarter. Entergy accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Entergy worth $60,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after buying an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Entergy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on ETR

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.02. 1,227,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,033. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $111.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.79 and a 200 day moving average of $98.77.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.