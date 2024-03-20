Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $47.55 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,061 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $47,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $440.41. The company had a trading volume of 844,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $105.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.97.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

