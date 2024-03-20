Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 8,530 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of PPG Industries worth $41,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $736,154,000 after acquiring an additional 122,139 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,294,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 959,849 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after acquiring an additional 65,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.13.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,153,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,536. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.57 and a 200-day moving average of $137.87. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

