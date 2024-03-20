Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FENC traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,731. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.89. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $299.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 3,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $42,226.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,290.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 3,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $42,226.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,290.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Andrade sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $159,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,431.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,046 shares of company stock worth $216,978 in the last three months. 11.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 650.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2,777.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 206.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

