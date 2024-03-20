FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Lessened by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,553 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,973 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.09. The company had a trading volume of 161,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.39. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $213.80 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The firm has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.56.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

