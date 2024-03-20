FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

FAT Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 40.1% per year over the last three years.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

FAT Brands stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.24. 5,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,832. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

