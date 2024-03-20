Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $85.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fastenal traded as high as $76.74 and last traded at $76.28, with a volume of 888584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.03.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $1,633,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,682 shares of company stock worth $7,375,853 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $447,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 26.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 55,491 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,777,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.59 and a 200 day moving average of $63.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

