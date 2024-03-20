Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 6,469 shares.The stock last traded at $9.01 and had previously closed at $8.63.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.

