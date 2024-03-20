Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Fair Isaac accounts for approximately 1.9% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,246,000 after buying an additional 18,939 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 741.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,407,000. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $532,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,187.20.

In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total value of $5,782,435.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $36,081,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total value of $5,782,435.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,264 shares of company stock worth $16,019,429 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,236.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,076. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $664.41 and a 12-month high of $1,349.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,263.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,089.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.08, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

