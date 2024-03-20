Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Eyenovia Price Performance

NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $51.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYEN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 514.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 63,574 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Eyenovia by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Eyenovia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Eyenovia by 663.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 35,972 shares in the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eyenovia

(Get Free Report)

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.