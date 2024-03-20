Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Radnor Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 3.0% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,130,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after buying an additional 4,162,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.60. 2,816,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,658,715. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.50 and a 200 day moving average of $105.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $446.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

