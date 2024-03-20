Exchange Bank Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Exchange Bank reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Exchange Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Exchange Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,234,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,852,868,000 after buying an additional 4,348,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,217,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,846,230,000 after purchasing an additional 882,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 11.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,649,838,000 after buying an additional 9,703,425 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,159 shares of company stock worth $36,112,760. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,786,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,368,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.28 and a 12-month high of $155.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.91 and its 200-day moving average is $138.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

