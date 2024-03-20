Exchange Bank Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Exchange Bank lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Exchange Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $769.42. The company had a trading volume of 346,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,357. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $323.26 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $714.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $628.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $731.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.