Evercore ISI Upgrades 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) to “Outperform”

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $6.00. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.45% from the stock’s current price.
1stdibs.Com Price Performance
Shares of DIBS stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. 1stdibs.Com has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 17,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $106,614.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,269 shares of company stock valued at $313,586. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
1stdibs.Com Company Profile
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
