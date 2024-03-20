Evercore ISI Upgrades 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) to “Outperform”

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $6.00. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.45% from the stock’s current price.

1stdibs.Com Price Performance

Shares of DIBS stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. 1stdibs.Com has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 17,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $106,614.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,269 shares of company stock valued at $313,586. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIBS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 151,147 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 166,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

