Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair cut shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Everbridge Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $34.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.10. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $115.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,557.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,062 shares of company stock valued at $352,738 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 141.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

