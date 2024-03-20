European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Announces GBX 1.48 Dividend

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

European Assets Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

European Assets Trust stock opened at GBX 85.90 ($1.09) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 85.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 84.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £309.30 million, a P/E ratio of 957.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.04. European Assets Trust has a one year low of GBX 73 ($0.93) and a one year high of GBX 95.70 ($1.22).

Get European Assets Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of European Assets Trust from GBX 1,086 ($13.83) to GBX 1,437 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

About European Assets Trust

(Get Free Report)

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for European Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.