Ethereum Classic One Day Trading Volume Tops $371.06 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and $371.06 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $28.47 or 0.00044811 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,527.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.50 or 0.00584785 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.83 or 0.00127240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009669 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.68 or 0.00215144 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00052568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.36 or 0.00115477 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000558 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,129,821 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

