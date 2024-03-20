Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESTA. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Establishment Labs Price Performance

Establishment Labs stock opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.06. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $79.88.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.16. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 357.81%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Establishment Labs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 22.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $1,408,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 174,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile



Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

