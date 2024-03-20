Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.47

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.47 and last traded at $56.45, with a volume of 97923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESNT shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.90.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. Essent Group had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $297.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.23%.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 247,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,638,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Essent Group by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

