Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance

Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $67.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Espey Mfg. & Electronics ( NYSEAMERICAN:ESP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

Insider Transactions at Espey Mfg. & Electronics

In related news, insider Peggy A. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $152,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

