Ergo Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $137.66 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.86 or 0.00002880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $137.66 million and $577,362.53 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,486.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $382.10 or 0.00592519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.70 or 0.00126686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00044959 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.50 or 0.00216321 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.65 or 0.00115759 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000551 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,116,842 coins and its circulating supply is 74,116,662 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.