Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.68 Per Share

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.675 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Equity Residential has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Equity Residential has a dividend payout ratio of 158.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Equity Residential to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.9%.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential stock opened at $62.22 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,479.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,927.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,280 shares of company stock worth $192,335 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.