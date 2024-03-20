Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

NYSE:EPD opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average is $26.93. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

