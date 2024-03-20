Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $12.54 million and approximately $557,270.45 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00081858 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00017403 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00017384 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001389 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 74,909,135 coins and its circulating supply is 74,909,357 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

