Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EMR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.36. The company had a trading volume of 221,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,848. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The stock has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.61.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

