Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Lessened by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.5% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.52.

LLY traded down $4.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $768.20. 947,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,303,981. The company has a market cap of $729.92 billion, a PE ratio of 132.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $714.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $628.78. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $323.26 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

