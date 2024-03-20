Electroneum (ETN) Market Capitalization Achieves $102.93 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $102.93 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003308 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,967,987,255 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.