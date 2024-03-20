Eldred Rock Partners LLC Takes Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 132,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,588,000. Cal-Maine Foods comprises about 4.8% of Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Eldred Rock Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Cal-Maine Foods as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 82,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 1.5 %

CALM stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,674. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $61.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.48). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $523.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $42,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,983.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,469.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $42,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,983.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,228 shares of company stock worth $520,122 in the last three months. 13.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

