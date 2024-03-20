Eldred Rock Partners LLC Takes $1.44 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,921 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000. Shell makes up about 0.9% of Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.97. 3,089,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,795,553. Shell plc has a one year low of $53.74 and a one year high of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

