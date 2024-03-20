Eldred Rock Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 245,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,000. Brookfield comprises 6.3% of Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Corp ON grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 133,723,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,050,000 after buying an additional 1,835,778 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,734,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,867,000 after buying an additional 5,192,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,429,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,222 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $775,028,000. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $738,011.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,533,584 shares in the company, valued at $59,349,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,987,225 shares of company stock worth $10,911,373. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

Brookfield Price Performance

NYSE BN traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $42.14. 1,059,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 66.98 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

Brookfield Profile



Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

