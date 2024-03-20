Eldred Rock Partners LLC Invests $3.01 Million in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000. ASML makes up about 1.9% of Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in ASML by 11.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at $14,658,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in ASML by 69.2% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in ASML by 552.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in ASML by 6.1% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $15.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $967.83. 518,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,490. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $893.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $738.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,056.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ASML shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $962.60.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

