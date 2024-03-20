Eldred Rock Partners LLC Invests $1.12 Million in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 23,070 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises about 0.7% of Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,225.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 823,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,912. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $51.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.7843 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 51.77%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

