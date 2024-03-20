Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 6,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,276,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,632,000 after acquiring an additional 433,845 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 520,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,202,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EIX. Barclays raised their price target on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.72 and its 200-day moving average is $67.16.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

