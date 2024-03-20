Edge Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,295 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 354,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,118,000 after acquiring an additional 243,084 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.36. 1,213,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,921. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.33 and its 200-day moving average is $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

