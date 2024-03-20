Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 509 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Edge Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 2.6% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.89.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.58. 575,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

