Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 340 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Dollar Tree comprises about 1.6% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.75.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,786. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of -27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.75. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

