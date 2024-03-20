Edge Wealth Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,234,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,852,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,217,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,846,230,000 after purchasing an additional 882,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 11.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,649,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

Alphabet stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $148.00. 7,070,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,434,508. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.28 and a 1 year high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,159 shares of company stock valued at $36,112,760. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

