Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $23.98 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $23,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,108,000 after buying an additional 50,291,574 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063,767 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,543 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,960,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,591,777. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.82 and its 200-day moving average is $187.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

