Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $13.87 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 3.0% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.04. The stock had a trading volume of 560,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,080. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.57. The stock has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.84%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

