Edge Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Edge Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,597 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8,789.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.96. 1,216,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,522,760. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

