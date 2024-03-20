Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,542 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.4% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $374,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,987,000 after buying an additional 2,719,637 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $223,373,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,537,000 after buying an additional 2,354,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 66,732.0% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,794,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,346,000 after buying an additional 1,791,755 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.16. 1,274,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,098. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.93. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2921 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

