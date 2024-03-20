Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, March 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TEAF opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69.
About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
