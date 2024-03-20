Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, March 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEAF opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69.

Institutional Trading of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 23.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 58,405 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 78,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

