Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Stock Price Down 13%

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 120,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 57,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Eastern Platinum Stock Down 13.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13.

About Eastern Platinum

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 100% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); and the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX.

