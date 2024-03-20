Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 167.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of DX opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $71.19 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 141.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

DX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

