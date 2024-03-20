DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTF traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $10.75. 17,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,231. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

