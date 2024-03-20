Dropbox Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 9,486 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 130% compared to the average daily volume of 4,130 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities lowered Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dropbox

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,697,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,697,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $169,076.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,391.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,039 shares of company stock worth $4,251,677. 25.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBX. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Dropbox by 424.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.51. 1,287,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,217,005. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 120.82% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $635.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

See Also

